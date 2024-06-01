Things You Should Avoid Doing During Heat Wave

By: Rahul M | June 01, 2024
Avoid going out during the peak heat hours, especially between 12-3 p.m., as it can lead to sunstroke and sunburn.
Do not drink carbonated drinks, alcohol, tea and coffee during heat waves, as it can dehydrate your body.
Refrain from wearing fitted and tight clothes in the sweaty weather as it can make you feel uncomfortable. Opt for light colours and loose clothes.
Avoid eating spicy and heavy food, as it can increase your body temperature, making you feel hotter in the heat wave.
Do not workout outdoor during heat waves, opt for an early morning workout or do indoor exercises.
Not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration, fatigue and sunstroke. Drink plenty of water, even when you're not thirsty.
Avoid leaving your pets and children in the parked vehicle during summer.