THESE Bollywood actors will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2022
The festival of Karwa Chauth falls on October 13 this year and it will also be the first one for a slew of celebrities. Have a look...
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 this year after dating for 5 years
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021
Mouni Roy tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in an intimate wedding on January 27 this year
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa took the plunge on November 15, 2021, and the couple will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in a lavish ceremony on December 14, 2021
Karishma Tanna married Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera on February 5 this year
Sayantani Ghosh tied the knot with longtime beau Anugrah Tiwari on December 5, 2021
