The X Factor: Japanese Automaker Lexus' LBX

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 18, 2024
Luxury in a small pack, that is how LBX from the house of Lexus can be described.
This Lexus car comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder gasoline engine.
The Hatchback has a three-cylinder engine has a displacement of 1498 cc.
Inside, the car comes with an infotainment system, standard to interiors in cars of the time.
The petrol wagon with power-steering has an automatic transmission.
The Lexus LBX will take on the Mini Countryman.
The Lexus LBX is available at the starting price of Rs 45 lakh.
