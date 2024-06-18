The X Factor: Japanese Automaker Lexus' LBX

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 18, 2024

Luxury in a small pack, that is how LBX from the house of Lexus can be described.

This Lexus car comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder gasoline engine.

The Hatchback has a three-cylinder engine has a displacement of 1498 cc.

Inside, the car comes with an infotainment system, standard to interiors in cars of the time.

The petrol wagon with power-steering has an automatic transmission.

The Lexus LBX will take on the Mini Countryman.

The Lexus LBX is available at the starting price of Rs 45 lakh.

