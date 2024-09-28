The Ultimate Expression Of Design: Chevrolet 2025 Blazer EV

By: G R Mukesh | September 28, 2024

With an amazing 334-mile range, the Blazer EV RS RWD is a great choice for short or long trips alike.

Experience the convenience of hands-free driving on more miles of compatible roads than with any other technology.

Definitely a flawless hands-free experience. Google built-in* compatibility makes every drive easier to use and more customized.

The roomy, futuristic Blazer EV interior includes ambient lighting to fit your mood, performance seating, and an optional flat-bottom steering wheel modeled after a race car.

The Ultium Platform, which was created from the ground up to power the majority of our all-electric lineup, enables Blazer EV to provide a range of driving and performance attributes.

Take EV performance to the next level with Wide Open Watts (WOW), a groundbreaking feature on Blazer EV SS that takes you from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

