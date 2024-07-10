The Scorpion Spirit In Electric Cars: The ABARTH 500e

By: G R Mukesh | July 10, 2024
The ABARTH 500e is the near perfect manifestation of all electric vehicular transport with finesse.
The car is powered by a mighty 113,7 kW e-motor and is run by a 42 kWh lithium-ion battery.
Inside, the makers of the car have developed and designed a sleek look with the appearance doused in dark shades espousing the overall feel.
The ABARTH 500e engine gives a cumulative power of 152 Hp and torque of 235 Nm.
In addition, the car has a rear camera and a 360° parking sensors and a Blind spot warning.
The ABARTH 500e takes on the Cupra Born and Renault Megane E Tech.
The ABARTH 500e is estimated to be priced in the range of Rs 37 lakh.
