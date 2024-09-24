The Revolution On Wheels: Revolt RV1

By: G R Mukesh | September 24, 2024
The new Revolt RV1 has managed to bag 16,000 booings within a week of its launch.
This electric bike has a HIGH-STRENGTH FRAME, this High strength cradle aids with control, safety and durability.
The Revolt RV1, according to its makers, is touted to be India's first ever AI-enabled bike.
The 3KW mid-drive motor is capable of generating 170 Nm torque.
The bike is studded with a a battery that can upto 160 km per charge.
The Revolt RV1 will take on the Ola Roadster, making way for the clash of the electric titans.
The Revolt RV1 is estimated is availabel at the starting price of Rs 84,990.
