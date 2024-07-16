The Return Of The Legend: GR86 Hakone Special Edition

By: G R Mukesh | July 16, 2024
A throwback model is making a comeback for the 2025 model year. Honoring the Japanese Hakone Turnpike.
The GR86's chassis, which is renowned for its taut, responsive feel, is enhanced by the dampers and brakes.
Customers can expect to find Ultrasuede sport seats with stitching and trim made of tan leather inside.
A GR special edition plaque completes the distinctive appearance and feel, while a Hakone special edition shift knob with bronze accents takes center stage.
A 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder boxer engine producing 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque will power it.
Sports car aficionados will adore the 6-speed manual gearbox of the GR86. Drivers can activate Track mode or deactivate Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) by simply pressing a button.
In 2025, only 860 units will be produced for the US market. In the fall of 2024, customers can anticipate seeing the Hakone special edition and all GR86 grades at Toyota dealerships.
