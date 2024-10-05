The Return Of A Timeless Icon: Cadillac Celestiq

By: Vikrant Durgale | October 05, 2024
Beginning in 1902, the Cadillac legend ushered in an illustrious history of invention and avant-garde design that endures to this day. This legacy gives rise to CELESTIQ.
Achieve a whole-body experience, inside and out, that goes beyond simple comfort to raise touch, light, and sound to new levels of emotion.
The most technologically advanced car in our illustrious history, CELESTIQ offers personalized comfort and personalized assistance.
From the exterior lighting choreography that highlights the dramatized vehicle proportions to the industry-first ClimateSense four-zone microclimate system.
Take control of the world's first ultra-luxury all-electric car and feel the power of pure electric instinct.
Thanks For Reading!