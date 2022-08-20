‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Mumbai premiere in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2022

Ahead of the launch of the much-awaited epic drama series, Prime Video hosted a spectacular Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai for The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power.

The premiere reflected the rich, cinematic world of the series, with the cast and crew making a grand entrance on the carpet in true Mumbai-style in a set of vibrant and colourful autorickshaws.

Some of the biggest names from the Indian entertainment industry present were Hrithik Roshan

Tamannaah Bhatia

Kabir Khan with Mini Mathur

Rasika Dugal

Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta

Rochelle Rao with Keith Sequeira

Guneet Monga

Kritika Kamra

Ayesha Jhulka

Aahana Kumra

