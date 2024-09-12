The Legendary Citroën SM: DS Unveils Concept Of The Iconic Car

By: G R Mukesh | September 12, 2024
The redesigned SM Tribute concept is meant to resemble a Maserati V6 engine.
The SM was conceptualized in the latter part of the 1960s as a sportier option to Citroën's flagship saloon, the DS.
It is recognized as one of the most technologically advanced automobiles of its era.
featuring rain-sensitive wipers, inboard front brakes, swiveling headlights, variable assist power steering, and one of the most comfortable, aerodynamic, and swift vehicles
The new SM concept maintains the original's spirit of style with a low, sleek coupé and a long, inquisitive bonnet.
The large air-channeling bonnet vent, the aero-optimized rear-view cameras, and the characteristic three-spoke light signatures are likely candidates.
The horizontally striped cushions on the seats are a clear nod to the 1970s, and the retro instrument clusters have been reimagined in a dashboard that echoes the vintage vehicle.
