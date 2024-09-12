The Legendary Citroën SM: DS Unveils Concept Of The Iconic Car

By: G R Mukesh | September 12, 2024

The redesigned SM Tribute concept is meant to resemble a Maserati V6 engine.

Autocar

The SM was conceptualized in the latter part of the 1960s as a sportier option to Citroën's flagship saloon, the DS.

Autocar

It is recognized as one of the most technologically advanced automobiles of its era.

Autocar

featuring rain-sensitive wipers, inboard front brakes, swiveling headlights, variable assist power steering, and one of the most comfortable, aerodynamic, and swift vehicles

Autocar

The new SM concept maintains the original's spirit of style with a low, sleek coupé and a long, inquisitive bonnet.

Autocar

The large air-channeling bonnet vent, the aero-optimized rear-view cameras, and the characteristic three-spoke light signatures are likely candidates.

Autocar

The horizontally striped cushions on the seats are a clear nod to the 1970s, and the retro instrument clusters have been reimagined in a dashboard that echoes the vintage vehicle.

Autocar

Thanks For Reading!

Pure Innovation, Cleaner Power: Toyota Mirai 2024
Find out More