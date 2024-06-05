The Italian Elegance From Maserati: The GranTurismo Folgore

By: Vikrant Durgale | June 05, 2024
a precisely calibrated fusion of track-bred engineering rawness and Italian elegance, tradition and innovation.
Sleek digital surfaces that are crafted with the newest technology go well with handmade components in a cockpit.
Maserati Intelligent Assistant serving as a private butler while in flight
With the readily configurable 12.2" Full Digital Cluster, you can experience life as a racer. An engaging encounter for the driver.
Three strong 300 kw permanent magnet motors—two in the back and one in the front—are powered by the advanced 800-volt battery. 450 kilometers* on a single full battery charge
With a top speed of 325 km/h, the GranTurismo Folgore can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds.
