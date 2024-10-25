The Family Hatch: Volkswagen Golf eHybrid

By: G R Mukesh | October 25, 2024

The Volkswagen Golf eHybrid has been touted by analysts as smooth and comfortable, designed as a family hatchback.

Inside the car is studded with standard infotaiment system with the latest MIB4 software.

The colour scheme followed is mild and seats are designed to accomodate a safe and stable journey.

The car is powered by a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain. The car has a Six-speed automatic transmission.

This hybrid wagon comes with a DC rapid-charge compatibility and a reliable electric range and urban-running fuel economy.

The Golf eHybrid rivals the likes of Renault Megane E-Tech Hybrid and Hyundai Kona Hybrid.

The Volkswagen Gold eHybrid is estimated to be priced at around Rs 37 lakh (GBP 37,000).

