The Elephant Whisperers Press Meet: Bomman and Bellie meet media in Mumbai: SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 24, 2023
Following the Oscar glory, team 'The Elephant Whisperers' held their first official press meet in Mumbai, where the featured couple Bomman and Bellie were introduced to the media. SEE MORE PICS AHEAD
Varinder Chawla
Present at the do were producers Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, director Kartiki Gonsalves and Netflix VC Monika Shergill
Varinder Chawla
The couple belong to the Kaatunayakan tribe in Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Varinder Chawla
The Academy Award-winning documentary is now streaming on Netflix
Varinder Chawla
Bomman and Bellie have been felicitated by the Tamil Nadu state government with a cash prize of 1 lakh each
Varinder Chawla
Speaking to the media in Tamil, the couple revealed that more than winning the Oscar, they were happy to meet the media in Mumbai
Varinder Chawla
The couple were seen posing with the coveted golden statuettes with pride
Varinder Chawla
Bomman and Bellie stated that they would continue serving nature and wildlife
Varinder Chawla