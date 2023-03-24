The Elephant Whisperers Press Meet: Bomman and Bellie meet media in Mumbai: SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 24, 2023

Following the Oscar glory, team 'The Elephant Whisperers' held their first official press meet in Mumbai, where the featured couple Bomman and Bellie were introduced to the media. SEE MORE PICS AHEAD

Present at the do were producers Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, director Kartiki Gonsalves and Netflix VC Monika Shergill

The couple belong to the Kaatunayakan tribe in Ooty, Tamil Nadu

The Academy Award-winning documentary is now streaming on Netflix

Bomman and Bellie have been felicitated by the Tamil Nadu state government with a cash prize of 1 lakh each

Speaking to the media in Tamil, the couple revealed that more than winning the Oscar, they were happy to meet the media in Mumbai

The couple were seen posing with the coveted golden statuettes with pride

Bomman and Bellie stated that they would continue serving nature and wildlife

