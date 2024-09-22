The Electric Pick-Up: The Maxus eTerron 9

By: G R Mukesh | September 22, 2024

The Maxus comes from the house of MG, the eTerron 9 is one of the first electric pick-up but rear-driven only.

The eTerron 9 runs on a 102kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

This battery gives the pick-up truck the range of 429.69 Km.

The eTerron 9 can be charged upto 115kW. It could take upto 40 minutes to charge the battery from 20 to 80 per cent.

This pick-up truck has a payload capacity is 620kg and has a towing capacity of 3500kg.

The Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux are some of the other vehicles in the segment.

The eTerron 9 is estimated to cost around Rs 56 lakh.

Thanks For Reading!

Electrically Yours: Mercedes EQS SUV Launched In India
Find out More