The Electric Pick-Up: The Maxus eTerron 9

By: G R Mukesh | September 22, 2024
The Maxus comes from the house of MG, the eTerron 9 is one of the first electric pick-up but rear-driven only.
The eTerron 9 runs on a 102kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery.
This battery gives the pick-up truck the range of 429.69 Km.
The eTerron 9 can be charged upto 115kW. It could take upto 40 minutes to charge the battery from 20 to 80 per cent.
This pick-up truck has a payload capacity is 620kg and has a towing capacity of 3500kg.
The Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux are some of the other vehicles in the segment.
The eTerron 9 is estimated to cost around Rs 56 lakh.
