The Caddy Ride: 2025 Cadillac Escalade

By: G R Mukesh | August 09, 2024
The American car-maker Cadillac expands its legacy with each addition, and the 2025 Escalade is no different
The interior of the car is reworked and has a curved display with additional width.
The luxurious car can seat upto 8 passengers, in over three spacious rows.
The luxury car is studded with 6.2L V8 engine.
This engine can produce the top performance 420 horsepower and a torque of 460 lb.ft.
The BMW X7, Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz GLS Class are some of the other cars in the segement.
This epitome of luxury dowsed in American excellence is estimated ot be priced at Rs 1.2 crore
