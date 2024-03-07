The Budget Battle: Nothing 2a Vs Realme 12+5G

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 07, 2024

The Realme 12 5G comes with a display dimension of 163 x 75.5 x 7.9 mm and The Nothing 2a comes with a display dimension of 161.7 x 76.3 x 8.6 mm.

Both devices are reported to weigh around 190 g.

Nothing 2a runs on Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro. Realme runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 7050.

Realme comes with an 8+8 GB RAM, Meanwhile, Nothing 2a has a 12+8 GB RAM.

Both devices comes with a 50MP main camera, While Realme has a 16MP selfie cam, as Nothing offers a 32MP selfie cam.

Both come with a non-removable 5000 mAh battery.

Finally, coming to the price, Nothing 2a comes a starting price of Rs 23,999.00. The Realme 12 5G comes at starting price of 18,999.

