Tere Naam Reunion: Salman-Bhumika's adorable moments at KKBKKJ trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 11, 2023

Actors Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla will be seen on screen after 20 years in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Photos by Varinder Chawla

They reunited at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on April 10

The actors co-starred in the 2003 superhit film Tere Naam, directed by late Satish Kaushik

During the event, the actor shared some hilarious anecdotes from the shoot of Tere Naam

Bhumika shared how during the audio launch of Tere Naam, she had accidentally called Salman 'bhai', leaving people stunned

Bhumika then said, "But today I won’t call you bhai." To this, Salman asked, "Aisa kya badal gaya?," and left everyone in splits

Salman also revealed that they shared a "great" relationship during Tere Naam

In the film, Salman played Radhe, an entitled rowdy man who falls in love with a college junior Nirjara, played by Bhumika

Thanks For Reading!

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and others at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch; See...
Find out More