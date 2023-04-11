Tere Naam Reunion: Salman-Bhumika's adorable moments at KKBKKJ trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 11, 2023
Actors Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla will be seen on screen after 20 years in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Photos by Varinder Chawla
They reunited at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on April 10
The actors co-starred in the 2003 superhit film Tere Naam, directed by late Satish Kaushik
During the event, the actor shared some hilarious anecdotes from the shoot of Tere Naam
Bhumika shared how during the audio launch of Tere Naam, she had accidentally called Salman 'bhai', leaving people stunned
Bhumika then said, "But today I won’t call you bhai." To this, Salman asked, "Aisa kya badal gaya?," and left everyone in splits
Salman also revealed that they shared a "great" relationship during Tere Naam
In the film, Salman played Radhe, an entitled rowdy man who falls in love with a college junior Nirjara, played by Bhumika
