Telugu superstar Krishna's funeral in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2022
Legendary Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna, passed away on November 15 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest
His last rites were completed around 4 pm at the Mahaprasthan in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Krishna breathed his last at around 4 am at a hospital in Hyderabad
Family members and fans were seen bidding him his last tearful farewell
Mahesh Babu looked visibly distraught during the rituals
A large number of fans were seen gathering around the vehicle that carried Krishna’s mortal remains
Superstar Krishna laid to rest with state honors
After giving Krishna a salute, the police fired three rounds into the air
