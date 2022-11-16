Telugu superstar Krishna's funeral in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2022

Legendary Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna, passed away on November 15 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest

His last rites were completed around 4 pm at the Mahaprasthan in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Krishna breathed his last at around 4 am at a hospital in Hyderabad

Family members and fans were seen bidding him his last tearful farewell

Mahesh Babu looked visibly distraught during the rituals

A large number of fans were seen gathering around the vehicle that carried Krishna’s mortal remains

Superstar Krishna laid to rest with state honors

After giving Krishna a salute, the police fired three rounds into the air

