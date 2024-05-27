Television Celebrities Who Had Ugly Divorces

Chahat Khanna who tied the knot with Farhan Mirza, the son popular lyricist Shahrukh Mirza had gone ahead to make some shocking allegations about Farhan. The actress not only accused Farhan of man handling her, but also stated that he would often ask her if their daughters were bilogically his. The actress also accused Farhan of dragging her out of the house before her second daughter was born. Chahat had accused her first husband Bharat of physical and emotional abuse too.