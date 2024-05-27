Television Celebrities Who Had Ugly Divorces

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 27, 2024
Dalljiet Kaur has been in the headlines for rumors of a trouble in her paradise with second husband Nikhil Patel off late. However, Dalljiet, who was once married to Shalin Bhanot had parted ways with the actor and had accused him of domestic violence.
Both Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget refrained from commenting on what led to their divorce. However, sources close to the actors had said that Karan had apparently stated that he does not believe in the institution of marriage anymore and that he would never get married. Jennifer was tired of Karan's philandering ways and had started staying seperately by then. However, the actress hoped for things to settle. But the couple eventually called it quits.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce was out in the public domain to an extent where the couple was seen levying several accusations on each other. The couple has eventually parted ways.
Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's ugly spat was out in the public domain too. The actress accused Karan of domestic violence and infidelity while Karan too made some shocking revelations about Nisha.
Saumya Seth's marriage with first husband Arun Kapoor hit the rock and the duo eventually parted ways. However, the actress had accused Arun of physically abusing her.
Chahat Khanna who tied the knot with Farhan Mirza, the son popular lyricist Shahrukh Mirza had gone ahead to make some shocking allegations about Farhan. The actress not only accused Farhan of man handling her, but also stated that he would often ask her if their daughters were bilogically his. The actress also accused Farhan of dragging her out of the house before her second daughter was born. Chahat had accused her first husband Bharat of physical and emotional abuse too.
Sara and Ali tied the knot in the Bigg Boss house. However, the duo eventually parted ways after a few ugly spats outside the Bigg Boss house.
After her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary hit rock bottom, Shweta Tiwari's second marriage with Abhinav too made headlines after the duo publically levied many accusations on each other.
Nidhi Seth, the ex wife of Karanveer Mehra, who is all set to participate in KKK 14 this year had called getting married to the actor the 'worst decision' of her life. The duo had parted ways shortly after tying the knot.
Just like their relationship, Rakhi Sawant and Aadil Durrani's marriage falling apart too became the talk of the town when the actress went ahead to levy some serious allegations against Aadil. Aadil too filed a case against Rakhi and the matter is now in the court.