Tejasswi Prakash visits Mumbai temple ahead of New Year 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 31, 2022

As the year comes to an end, actress Tejasswi Prakash was spotted offering prayers at a temple in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi was snapped as she paid a visit to the Mukteshwar Temple in Juhu on Saturday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was at her casual best in a golden kurta and pink pants

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi was seen seeking the Lord's blessings as the year came to an end

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She also prayed for the year to come

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi had a blockbuster 2022 as she became an overnight sensation with 'Bigg Boss 15'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She later bagged one of the most-sought-after Naagin franchises on television

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Not just that, but Tejasswi also marked her Marathi film debut in 2022 with 'Mann Kasturi Re'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the personal front too, Tejasswi found the love of her life Karan Kundrra in the 'Bigg Boss 15'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The two have been going strong for almost a year now, and if reports are to be believed, they are set to get married in 2023

Photo by Viral Bhayani

