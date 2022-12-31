Tejasswi Prakash visits Mumbai temple ahead of New Year 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 31, 2022
As the year comes to an end, actress Tejasswi Prakash was spotted offering prayers at a temple in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tejasswi was snapped as she paid a visit to the Mukteshwar Temple in Juhu on Saturday
She was at her casual best in a golden kurta and pink pants
Tejasswi was seen seeking the Lord's blessings as the year came to an end
She also prayed for the year to come
Tejasswi had a blockbuster 2022 as she became an overnight sensation with 'Bigg Boss 15'
She later bagged one of the most-sought-after Naagin franchises on television
Not just that, but Tejasswi also marked her Marathi film debut in 2022 with 'Mann Kasturi Re'
On the personal front too, Tejasswi found the love of her life Karan Kundrra in the 'Bigg Boss 15'
The two have been going strong for almost a year now, and if reports are to be believed, they are set to get married in 2023
