Tejasswi Prakash, Rohit Shetty promote School College Ani Life on popular Marathi show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023
The actors, director and producer of the new Marathi film 'School College Ani Life' were seen on the set of 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' during film promotions. More pics ahead
Varinder Chawla
Actress Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in an electric blue dress
Varinder Chawla
She plays a young college going girl who is very confident about herself
Varinder Chawla
Karan Parab plays the role of Nirvan
Varinder Chawla
He plays a young lad who grows up to become evolved and responsible while being hopeless in love with his college sweetheart
Varinder Chawla
The film will be directed by Vihan Suryavanshi
Varinder Chawla
Vihan, has previously been the assistant director for the Hollywood flick 'A Mighty Heart'
Varinder Chawla
The film will be produced by Rohit Shetty. With this film, he marks his foray into Marathi cinema
Varinder Chawla
Interestingly, the film was shot before the pandemic
Varinder Chawla
