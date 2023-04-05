Tejasswi Prakash, Rohit Shetty promote School College Ani Life on popular Marathi show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023

The actors, director and producer of the new Marathi film 'School College Ani Life' were seen on the set of 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' during film promotions. More pics ahead

Varinder Chawla

Actress Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in an electric blue dress

Varinder Chawla

She plays a young college going girl who is very confident about herself

Varinder Chawla

Karan Parab plays the role of Nirvan

Varinder Chawla

He plays a young lad who grows up to become evolved and responsible while being hopeless in love with his college sweetheart

Varinder Chawla

The film will be directed by Vihan Suryavanshi

Varinder Chawla

Vihan, has previously been the assistant director for the Hollywood flick 'A Mighty Heart'

Varinder Chawla

The film will be produced by Rohit Shetty. With this film, he marks his foray into Marathi cinema

Varinder Chawla

Interestingly, the film was shot before the pandemic

Varinder Chawla

