Teacher's Day 2024: 7 Inspiring Quotes By Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

By: Manasi Kamble | September 04, 2024

Teacher's Day in India is celebrated on September 5th. This date marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished philosopher, scholar, and the second President of India. Let us go through some of the most inspiring quotes.

X (@VidadalaRajini)

“The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”

X

"A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

X

"The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate."

X

"Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

X (@AjitPawarSpeaks)

"The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

X

"God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, his attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

X

"Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness."

X (@krishnakant_75)