Teacher's Day 2024: 7 Inspiring Quotes By Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

By: Manasi Kamble | September 04, 2024
Teacher's Day in India is celebrated on September 5th. This date marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished philosopher, scholar, and the second President of India. Let us go through some of the most inspiring quotes.
X (@VidadalaRajini)
“The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”
X
"A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."
X
"The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate."
X
"Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."
X (@AjitPawarSpeaks)
"The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."
X
"God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, his attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."
X
"Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness."
X (@krishnakant_75)