TBMAUJ Success Bash: Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Twin In Black, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Arrive In Style

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 29, 2024
On Wednesday evening, the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hosted a success bash in Mumbai to celebrate the film
Shahid Kapoor arrived with his wife Mira Rajput, who was seen in a colourful corset dress.
Kriti Sanon posed with Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's bash.
Kriti Sanon wore a Hervé Lérger-The Harper Dress, which was priced at ₹82,090.
Rakesh Bedi, who played Shahid Kapoor's father in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also made an appearance.
Harman Baweja made a rare appearance at the success bash in Mumbai.
Aryan and Sifra aka Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon posed for the paparazzi.
Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra was also seen.
Pooja Hegde wore a Satin cowl neck woven slip dress from Karen Millen.
Director Aanand L. Rai was also spotted at the success bash.
Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinned in black outfits at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya success bash.
