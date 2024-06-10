Tarot Readings From June 10 To 16: From Aries To Pisces, Know What Tarot Cards Hold For You This Week

By: Akshata Khanolkar | June 10, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week could trigger some fears and feelings, possibly from your past. Make space to relax and work through your fears. Spend a little time at home and take care of your needs.
Dear Taurus, it is time to take some important decisions. However, you are advised to remain balanced and not get too impulsive. Buckle up, use your leadership skills and be confident.
Dear Gemini, this week you could get lost in some confusing thoughts and options in search of your desires. Channelise your creative, confident and bold side. Embrace your individuality and forgive yourself of past mistakes.
Dear Cancerians, this week brings highly positive and auspicious energy. There is wish-fulfilment in the cards. Keep your burdens aside. Enjoy, celebrate, rejoice and indulge.
Dear Leo, this week brings emotional changes to your life. It is time to embrace the truth and free yourself. The miracles could be endless once you take a firm decision.
Dear Virgo, this week brings change. Your financial situation will start healing and improving. You will have more clarity with regards to creating and inviting wealth into your life.
Dear Libra, this week you are advised to reawaken your energy. It is time to head towards change and execution. Travel, communication, creativity and freedom are prominent energies surrounding you.
Dear Scorpio, this week could be a little emotionally difficult as there could be a gap between expectation vs reality. You may experience some sudden changes. Try to remain strong and fearless.
Dear Sagittarius, this week your focus shall be on exploring new options in your career and finances. You are now ready to take some important decisions. Make the most of this positive period.
The Dear Capricorn, this week you are advised to leave behind your sorrows and things that are not working even if you seem to be emotionally invested in them. You have the ability to overcome challenges and move ahead full speed.
Dear Aquarius, this week you are coming out of a difficult situation. The focal point of attention should be on healing, spirituality, resting and trying to lighten the mood.
Dear Pisces, this week you are asked to channelise strength and determination. Do not let your emotions and doubts shadow what you can achieve. New financial opportunities are indicated.
Deck- White Sage Tarot