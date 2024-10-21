Tarot Predictions (Oct 21-27): From Aries To Pisces, Know What Tarot Card Holds For You This Week

By: Akshata Khanolkar | October 21, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages
Pixabay/AlbanyColley
Dear Aries, this week you may feel a little tired, bored or uninspired. A big change in your career and projects is coming or is needed. Make sure you juggle your finances wisely and mindfully.
Dear Taurus, this week you are going to be burdened with decision making. Take time to think, plan and decide from a practical and balanced standpoint. Empower yourself to take the lead on things.
Dear Gemini, this week brings answers and tremendous clarity. Your emotional state shall improve to a great extent. It is time to bask in the joy and light around you.
Dear Cancerians, this week your inner strength is going to shine. You shall be brave and honest in your communication and demeanour. Your ability to take risks and overcome challenges shall be commendable.
Dear Leo, this week your attention shall be on love, romance, passion and connections. You shall be sensitive and reactive to your environment and people. Your loved ones could bring much happiness into your life.
Dear Virgo, this week brings choices and risks. There is wish fulfilment and much emotional satisfaction in the cards pertaining to new beginnings. Work through your fears and clear out the clutter around you.
Dear Libra, clarity will emerge in your situation, however, your vision may still seem blocked and you may find it hard to accept certain facts. Do not hide from your own truth and emotions.
Dear Scorpio, this week brings friendship, camaraderie, celebrations and happiness. You are stepping out of a difficult period. Trust that all will be well. It is divine timing for you to take a leap of faith.
Dear Sagittarius, this week your attention is going to be on finances and financial decision-making. You will be able to build a strong foundation to your material security. Your emotional world is going to shine and thrive.
Dear Capricorn, this week shall be about your finances, work, and lifestyle. It is important that you create more balance in these areas. It is a lucky period to observe your own growth and reap certain financial rewards.
Dear Aquarius, it is time to bring your ideas to life and expand the horizons of your mind. This is an excellent period for higher education, reading, travel, exploration and philosophy. Work may become competitive and stressful.
Dear Pisces, this week could bring some choices and confusion. However, you will be full of energy, acceptance, enthusiasm and shining optimism to overcome any or every challenge. Pay attention to details.
Deck- White Sage Tarot
