Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs (May 13 To May 19, 2024)

By: Akshata Khanolkar | May 13, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week you are going to follow your heart and emotions, almost recklessly. Indulgence could turn into an escape route. Try to cool your emotions and avoid following every whim and fancy.
Dear Taurus, the energy is picking up and you are heading into better, more positive days. Be careful when handling your finances and investments. Avoid trusting people blindly, especially with your money.
Dear Gemini, this week love and other relationships shall be at the forefront. Your impulsiveness to take decisions could create some tensions. You are asked to dig deep into your fears and address them.
Dear Cancerians, this week brings travel and change. The miracles could be endless if you step up and take the lead. Let go of all the baggage and pick a new direction.
Dear Leo, this week you could face a stalemate situation which could make you halt and take note of different possibilities, especially when it comes to your finances. You are advised to follow your creative, bold and confident self.
Dear Virgo, this week may seem a little difficult. You will need adequate rest and recuperation to regain your strength. Take care of your mental and physical health.
Dear Libra, this week you will get clarity about a chaotic situation in your life. Listen to your intuition. Choose a path that allows you to avoid unnecessary conflict.
Dear Scorpio, this week you are going to take some important decisions when it comes to your home and family life. Your clarity of thought, intuition and spiritual connection shall be particularly strong.
Dear Sagittarius, this week brings emotional clarity and positive change. You are letting go of past circumstances and embracing new possibilities. There shall be reasons to celebrate, party and enjoy.
Dear Capricorn, this week your focus shall be drawn to your home, family and financial stability. A long standing personal issue will see negotiation, balance, healing and resolution.
Dear Aquarius, it could seem like an emotionally difficult week towards the beginning. You may have to face a competitive or chaotic environment. Keep a confident façade and do not over-explain yourself.
Dear Pisces, this week you may get rid of circumstances that are not fitting into your life anymore. You are going to be very confident in your skin. If you have been struggling to decide, this is the period to go ahead and use your intuition and skills.
Deck- White Sage Tarot