Tarot Card Reading From Sep 16th, 2024 to Sep 22nd, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 16, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages
Unsplash
Dear Aries, this week you may trouble yourself with worrisome thoughts, especially due to impatience. You shall be brimming with excitement and eagerness for a fresh start. Overall, you need to plan well and practice grounding.
Dear Taurus, this week your emotions may interfere with the process of planning and decision-making. You could make financial decisions which will have an implication on your home and family. Patience and confidence are two things that will come handy.
Dear Gemini, this week brings happiness and a surge of positive energy. Some of you may celebrate an auspicious occasion with your loved ones. Beware of spending more than anticipated or showing off your wealth. Be practical with your finances..
Dear Cancerians, this week shows strong creative and leadership energy coming your way. You may get distracted by temptations and feel compelled to go wild. Do not get carried away by your whims and fancies to only regret it later.
Dear Leo, this week brings wish fulfilment and a fresh start. You could hear some positive news. Many of you could be offered new financial opportunities. Travel and freedom is on the cards.
Dear Virgo, this week you are closing a tough chapter. Your vision and judgement shall become clearer. Freedom and healing is coming your way. Balance and moderation shall be your key to success.
Dear Libra, this week you are going to overcome your internal struggles, blocks and temptations through sheer perseverance. It is time to channel a disciplined approach which will be nourishing for your mind, body and soul.
Dear Scorpio, this week you are going to channel highly practical, logical, assertive and straight forward energy. Your wisdom and insights shall be on point. Financial increments, jobs or profits are indicated.
Dear Sagittarius, this week ushers a very busy period which may be satisfying yet difficult to handle at times. Some of you may walk away from drama and close a chapter. Travel and movement is coming in your direction.
Dear Capricorn, your ability to indulge in activities of your liking could be put on hold and that may seem demotivating. Still, you may participate in celebrations with your loved ones. Meditation, sleep and relaxation are imperative, going forward.
Dear Aquarius, this looks like a difficult week, especially when it comes to your finances and financial stability. It is time to cut your losses and take action, instead of wallowing. You are going to be particularly sensitive.
Dear Pisces, this week you are required to stand your ground and make yourself heard. Your passion for life shall be ignited. There is healing and recovery on the cards for those who may be suffering from ill-health.
Deck- White Sage Tarot
