Tarot Card Reading From Feb 19 To Feb 25, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | February 19, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, it is going to be a rather busy and stressful week wherein you may put pressure on yourself to perform multiple tasks and cater to various activities. Overall, you shall be able to accomplish a tremendous lot, if you keep your overthinking and rushing at bay.
Dear Taurus, this week your focus shall be on your wealth, finances and job opportunities. In your personal connections, love and romance could feature strongly.
Dear Gemini, this week brings success and recognition. Your blessings shall be in the form of clarity of thought and you shall receive the answers that you were seeking. The possibilities are exciting.
Dear Cancerians, this week you are going to be blessed with self-acceptance and a strong intuition. Keep away your burdens and leave behind your emotional baggage. Choose a path that feels more aligned with your desires.
Dear Leo, this week you are asked to be slow, deliberate and thorough in your approach. Investigate and dig into details. Patience and hard-work shall be key.
Dear Virgo, it is time for you to stand fearless, strong and take inspired action. Stay away from people and situations where you feel like you are not being valued. Watch their actions and see if they align with their words. Be vigilant and safeguard your precious belongings.
Dear Libra, it is a good time to work through your feelings and lay a solid foundation to your emotional well-being. You need to pay attention to your finances and create a healthy balance between earning and spending.
Dear Scorpio, some of you feel a financial pinch. Be prudent with your spending habits and avoid over-sharing. It is time to juggle multiple money making opportunities and look for stable income sources which help you feel secure.
Dear Sagittarius, you could experience some changes in your home and family life. Tap into your spiritual side, meditate, contemplate, pay attention to your breathing, and ground your energy. Try to find sanctuary in a peaceful and calm space.
Dear Capricorn, this week you may feel a lack of enthusiasm to chase your goals. Some of you may also suffer from boredom and complacency. It is a good period to get rest, take a breather from regular work, strategize, and focus on bringing more clarity into your life.
Dear Aquarius, this week brings a period of abundance. Embrace the blessings coming your way. Partnerships and alliances are indicated. Love and romance is in the air.
Dear Pisces, you are leaving behind a difficult situation and entering a period of relative calmness. You may now feel more confident and motivated to achieve your tasks.
Deck- White Sage Tarot