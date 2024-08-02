Tara Sutaria Inspired Date Night Outfits

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 02, 2024

Ready to turn heads on your next date night? Look no further than actress Tara Sutaria’s stunning fashion choices for inspiration

All images from Tara Sutaria | Instagram

From sparkling glam to chic casual looks, the actress is known for her captivating and distinctive couture, which is adored by her fans

Channel Tara's timeless elegance by choosing a beautiful corset top for your next date; pair it with a skirt or pants for a perfect look

A fancy dinner date requires a luxurious and sophisticated ensemble. Adorn a classic black dress, complemented with beautiful diamond jewellery for a glamorous look

Embrace Tara's glamorous look with a black tube top paired with an exquisite skirt. For an elegant touch, add a choker necklace and a sleek bun hairdo

For a more casual and chic look, you can wear a basic crop tee with denim pants paired with a cool leather jacket. Accessorise with black boots and a bag to complete the outfit

A floral corset top with a matching thigh-high slit skirt can be another great option for your next date night, inspired by the Marjaavaan star

Lastly, for a fashionable evening couture, take cues from Tara Sutaria’s look with a short skirt, trendy top, and long coat

