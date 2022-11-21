Tara Sutaria birthday special: Hot and bold pics of 'Heropanti 2' star

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2022

Actress Tara Sutaria, who started her journey with television and gained immense popularity, will celebrate her 27th birthday on November 19

Instagram

Tara often blesses her fans with her fiery pictures

Instagram

From photoshoot pictures to her vacation, Tara treats fans with stunning photos on social media

Instagram

Tata was seen flaunting her toned physique in a orange bikini

Instagram

Tara set the temperature soaring as she posed in a black monokini

Instagram

Tara's sun-kissed pictures often leave everyone in awe of the star

Instagram

Tara looked ethereal as she posed for a selfie

Instagram

Tara looked mesmerizing as she posed for the cameras

Instagram

Tara keeps belting out one hot look after another which keeps her followers hooked on her

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Tara Sutaria unveils her first look from Apurva
Find out More