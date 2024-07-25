Tamannaah Bhatia Paints The Town Red In ₹1.26 Lakh Corset Saree

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 25, 2024
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has stunned everyone with her latest appearance in a breathtaking outfit at the launch of Stree 2 song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
All images from Tamannaah Bhatia | Instagram
Giving justice to the red theme, she donned an exquisite saree by Torani, styled with a corset blouse
Tamannaah's sultry look featured a red slub silk drape covered in embroidery, digital print, and sequin details
The highlight of the outfit is the corset blouse called 'Torani Dil Surkh Ami Blouse', which is priced at Rs 46,500
The blouse boasted of a butterfly net adorned with intricate embellished and floral embroidery work, especially at the bust
She complemented her rosy fashion with bold red lips and blushed cheeks. For the accessories, she opted for drop earrings, a bracelet, and a statement ring
Fans can't keep calm with Tamannaah's sizzling move in the dance number 'Aaj Ki Raat'. Stree 2 is all set to release in theatre son August 15, 2024
