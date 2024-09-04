Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Dreamy In Rahul Mishra's Dazzling Attire

By: Rahul M | September 04, 2024

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her exquisite fashion sense, has once again treated her fans with a jaw-dropping look

All images from Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

On Wednesday (September 4), the actress posted stunning pictures of herself wearing gorgeous attire from the shelves of ace designer Rahul Mishra

She donned a glittery off-shoulder gown in dark purple hue, adorned with colourful floral motifs

Along with floral embellishments, the bottom of the dress also boasted of intricate designs and eye-catching patterns

Giving her attire the centre stage, Tamannaah opted for minimal accessories, including a golden bracelet, a statement ear cuff and high heels

The Jailer star complemented her dreamy fashion with a glam makeup look featuring nude shadows, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones and glossy lips

Keeping her hair in voluminous loose waves, the actress effortlessly slayed the Rahul Mishra couture

