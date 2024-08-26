Tamannaah Bhatia Embraces Radha-Krishna's Ethereal Beauty In The Latest Torani Ensemble

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 26, 2024
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been making headlines lately for her portrayal of Radha in Karan Torani's newest collection ahead of Janmashtami
All images from Karan Torani's Instagram
In the recent feature for her new look as Radha, the actress adorned herself in the holy colour of Shyam (deep blue), symbolising Krishna
Embracing folklore with ethnic couture, Tamannaah honoured Radha's ethereal beauty in an orange and red lehenga choli set from the shelves of Torani
The ensemble featured a deep V neckline and was adorned with intricate zardosi embroidery and gold embellishments
She paired the look with an organza dupatta, which featured gold rhinestone, sequin detailing and beautiful embroidered borders
The Radha look was enhanced with gold and polki accessories, including a choker, jhumka, bangles and a mang tika
Tamannaah Bhatia is collaborating with Karan Torani for their campaign, 'Leela: The Divine Illusion of Love.'
