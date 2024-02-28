Take Fitness Inspiration From Taapsee Pannu

By: Swarna Srikanth | February 28, 2024
Taapsee Pannu has appeared in films that demanded a display of her fitness such as Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, and Dhak Dhak among others.
Her fitness regime is truly inspirational and something you can take cues from. From outdoor workout to indoor sessions, there's everything on her exercise routine.
To stay fit like Taapsee, you begin with light and calming yoga poses. Try sitting in Vajrasana for about five minutes before and after meal every day.
Improves digestion and body posture
You can also try some effective stretches like the cat and cow pose before going to bed. Prefer doing it on a yoga mat rather than empty floor.
Helps reduce belly fat and works on sleep-related issues
While you might have heard that "Apple a day keeps a doctor away," cycling every day is a fitness mantra you can't skip.
Strengthens lower body and reduces risk of heart diseases
Also, add running to your fitness routine. It is one the basic things one can do to keep oneself fit, active, and healthy.
Strengthens lower body and improves sleep quality
Jump, jump, jump. This is simple but it comes with a lot of health benefits and acts as a catalyst to achieve your fitness goals.
Reduces stress and energises overall body
Those fitness enthusiasts who are healthy can try the Dhanurasana every morning. It is a great pose especially for women.
Regulates blood flow and relaxes body.
How about jumping into the pool and swimming through the water? It's a great way to work on your overall fitness.
Improves flexibility, coordination, and reduces stress
Not ready for too much exercise and workouts? You may enjoy some powerful dance moves to achieve your fitness goals the fun way.
Dancing helps manage weight and tone body
Along with physical activities, what we consume also plays a role in staying healthy and fit. Try starting your day with some apple cider vinegar.
Helps maintain blood sugar levels, good for skin
An hour after your meal, skip your sugary and high-calorie munchies. Just sip some black coffee or lemon tea.
Improves digestion and bowel movements