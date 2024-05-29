Take Ethnic Fashion Inspiration From The Heeramandi Cast

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 29, 2024

A heavily embroidered kurta and sharara set like Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is a perfect rich and royal ethnic attire to embrace the Heeramandi-inspired fashion.

Instagram | Aditi Rao Hydari

What's better than draping a timeless saree? Opt for a statement saree like Sonakshi Sinha for your traditional days.

Instagram | Sonakshi Sinha

Adorn a classic black bandhgala suit like the actor Fardeen Khan to embrace men's traditional fashion.

Instagram | Fardeen Khan

There is beauty in simplicity, and there's nothing more simple and beautiful than a printed anakarli in vibrant hues like the actress Sanjeeda's blue look.

Instagram | Sanjeeda Shaikh

Make a bold move in a red ensemble like the star Manisha Koirala. An embroidered plazo and kurta set in a rich colour like red is a must-have ethnic piece in your wardrobe.

Instagram | Manisha Koirala

Men's ethnic fashion is incomplete without traditional sherwanis. Nothing can beat an embroidered silk sherwani for your special occasion.

Instagram | Taha Shah Badussha

There is nothing more elegant than a white traditional attire. Ooze grace and beauty like the actress Richa Chadha in a white embroidered suit and plazo set.

Instagram | Richa Chadha

The royal ethnic look is incomplete without a heavily embroidered traditional lehenga. From the festive season to the wedding season, a lehenga is your best attire for all seasons.

Instagram | Sharmin Segal Mehta