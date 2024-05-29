Take Ethnic Fashion Inspiration From The Heeramandi Cast

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 29, 2024
A heavily embroidered kurta and sharara set like Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is a perfect rich and royal ethnic attire to embrace the Heeramandi-inspired fashion.
Instagram | Aditi Rao Hydari
What's better than draping a timeless saree? Opt for a statement saree like Sonakshi Sinha for your traditional days.
Instagram | Sonakshi Sinha
Adorn a classic black bandhgala suit like the actor Fardeen Khan to embrace men's traditional fashion.
Instagram | Fardeen Khan
There is beauty in simplicity, and there's nothing more simple and beautiful than a printed anakarli in vibrant hues like the actress Sanjeeda's blue look.
Instagram | Sanjeeda Shaikh
Make a bold move in a red ensemble like the star Manisha Koirala. An embroidered plazo and kurta set in a rich colour like red is a must-have ethnic piece in your wardrobe.
Instagram | Manisha Koirala
Men's ethnic fashion is incomplete without traditional sherwanis. Nothing can beat an embroidered silk sherwani for your special occasion.
Instagram | Taha Shah Badussha
There is nothing more elegant than a white traditional attire. Ooze grace and beauty like the actress Richa Chadha in a white embroidered suit and plazo set.
Instagram | Richa Chadha
The royal ethnic look is incomplete without a heavily embroidered traditional lehenga. From the festive season to the wedding season, a lehenga is your best attire for all seasons.
Instagram | Sharmin Segal Mehta