Taiwan Earthquake: Pics Show Massive Devastation Caused By Powerful Tremors

By: Ruddhi Phadke | April 03, 2024

Residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan

PTI

People evacuate to higher ground after a tsunami warning following a powerful earthquake in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, Japan

PTI

A partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan after a powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan

PTI

Cracks develop in road as 7.4-magnitude quake causes massive property damage in Taiwan

@Byron_Wan (x)

Tremors result in buildings to topple in Hualien County in Taiwan as 7.4-magnitude quake jolts Taiwan

@zenhernandez

Massive destruction reported at various parts of Taiwan as a powerful earthquake jolts the country

@Byron_Wan

Heartbreaking reports of significant damage and loss surface from Taiwan; Rescue operations underway

@aliimran9459

Panic struck across the streets of Taiwan as building collapse like pack of cards due to powerful tremors

@aliimran9459

Multiple buildings reduce to rubble rendering several homeless in fraction of a second in Taiwan

@Timediving69