Taiwan Earthquake: Pics Show Massive Devastation Caused By Powerful Tremors

By: Ruddhi Phadke | April 03, 2024
Residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan
PTI
People evacuate to higher ground after a tsunami warning following a powerful earthquake in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, Japan
PTI
A partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan after a powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan
PTI
Cracks develop in road as 7.4-magnitude quake causes massive property damage in Taiwan
@Byron_Wan (x)
Tremors result in buildings to topple in Hualien County in Taiwan as 7.4-magnitude quake jolts Taiwan
@zenhernandez
Massive destruction reported at various parts of Taiwan as a powerful earthquake jolts the country
@Byron_Wan
Heartbreaking reports of significant damage and loss surface from Taiwan; Rescue operations underway
@aliimran9459
Panic struck across the streets of Taiwan as building collapse like pack of cards due to powerful tremors
@aliimran9459
Multiple buildings reduce to rubble rendering several homeless in fraction of a second in Taiwan
@Timediving69