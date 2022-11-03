Tabu Birthday Special: Best roles of the 'Drishyam' actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2022
Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, was born on November 4, 1971. Regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in India, the actress has worked in Hindi films, alongside Telugu and Tamil language films
Tabu has won numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards for Best Actress and a Padma Shri. On Tabu's 52nd birthday, let's take a look at some of the best roles of the versatile actor...
'Drishyam' is a 2015 released crime thriller film. Tabu aced her role as the Inspector-general of police. Her role gave her a spot in the nominees for Best Supporting Actress in 2016. She's all set to also star in the sequel 'Drishyam 2'
Tabu captivated the audience in the 2022 released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' where she played the double role of twins 'Anjulika Chatterjee' and 'Manjulika Chatterjee'
Tabu impressed the critics with her performance as the antagonist 'Simi Sinha' in the comedy crime thriller 'Andhadhun'
'Haider' is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet. Tabu did a fantastic job as she played the role 'Gazala Meer' Haider's Mother
'Cheeni Kum' is an unconventional tale of a 34-year-old women 'Nina Verma' falling in love with a 64 year old chef
Tabu won a national award for her outstanding role in the political thriller film 'Maachis'
Tabu delivered one of her finest performances in 1997 released 'Virasat.' Fun Fact: Tabu has done beatboxing in this movie for the song Payalay Chunmun
In the 2001 released crime-drama film 'Chandni Bar,' Tabu played the role of a young girl who works as a bar dancer to make ends meet
Tabu received a lot of praise for her role in 'Astitva' where she played the role of 'Aditi Pandit,' a happily married woman whose husband becomes suspicious when she receives an unexpected fortune
Tabu donned the negative role of a mistress named 'Nimmi' in crime-drama film 'Maqbool'
