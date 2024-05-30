T20 World Cup 2024: Jerseys Unveiled By Teams So Far

By: Aakash Singh | May 30, 2024
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma poses with the jersey. Unlike their 2023 World Cup kit, which was all blue, their kit's sleeves is orange.
Pakistan unveiled their jersey on May 6th, 2024. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi pose with it.
Afghanistan unveiled their jersey on May 18th, 2024. The jersey is reportedly a tribute to the tribes of Afghanistan as the cricketing nation hope to put another strong show in the upcoming World Cup.
Uganda vice-captain Riazat Ali Shah poses with the jersey ahead of the 9th edition. This will be Uganda's first appearance in a World Cup.
Captain Mitchell Marsh poses with Australia's jersey. Australia's jersey is of the same colour as it was ahead of the 2022 edition on home soil.
Mark Chapman dons the New Zealand jersey. The Kiwis have opted for the retro kit, reminiscent of the one they wore in the 1999 World Cup.
South Africa players Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, and Keshav Maharaj pose with the jersey. Proteas are amongst the full-member nations yet to play in the final of the T20 World Cup.
Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dasun Shanaka pose with Sri Lanka's jersey. The 2014 champions will be desperate for a good show after not reaching the knockouts on the last three occasions.
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan looks sharp in their T20 World Cup kit. Along with Rohit Sharma, he is the only player to play in all T20 World Cups so far.
Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala poses with the jersey. It will be PNG's maiden appearance in the main draw of the tournament.
Scotland skipper Richie Berrington dons the jersey for T20 World Cup 2024. Scotland has had appearances in 2007, 2009, 2016, and 2022 editions.
Oman players pose with the jersey of the T20 World Cup. Oman had appearances in the 2016 and 2021 editions.
Nepal unveiled their jersey on April 8th, 2024 and will be captained by Rohit Paudel. Nepal is one of the most improved teams in recent times and will look to live up to the expectations.
Netherlands players pose with the jersey ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Dutch had a memorable 2023 World Cup and will look to create more upsets in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Saad Bin Zafar (M) will lead Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup. This will be Canada's first appearance in a T20 World Cup tournament.
Skipper Monak Patel (M) unveils the USA jersey for the showpiece event. Co-hosts USA have had the perfect preparation for the tournament as they defeated Bangladesh in a recent T20I series.
Namibia unveiled its jersey for their T20 World Cup 2024 on March 24th. Namibia had famously defeated Sri Lanka in the first-round fixture of the 2022 edition and also featured in 2021.
