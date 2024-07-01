T20 World Cup 2024: 6 Indians Included In ICC's Team Of The Tournament, No Virat Kohli

By: Aakash Singh | July 01, 2024
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma finished the tournament as the 2nd highest run-getter with 257 runs. With a strike rate of over 135, he also provided quick starts to the Men in Blue.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the highest run-getter of T20 World Cup 2024 with 281 runs. Gurbaz mixed good defence with attack, laying solid foundations multiple times for their side.
(Credits: Twitter)
West Indies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran hammered only one half-century with a highest of 98, averaging 38.80. However, he struck at 146.15.
(Credits: Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav racked up 199 runs, striking at 135.37 with two half-centuries. The veteran also took the most important catch in the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was the hero for them in the group stages, hitting half-centuries against Oman and Scotland. While he took wickets consistently, he failed with the bat in the Super 8 stages.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hardik Pandya mustered 144 runs, striking at 151.57 along with taking 11 wickets. The 30-year-old also defended in the final over of the tournament-decider against South Africa.
(Credits: Twitter)
Axar Patel has been the unsung hero for India in the tournament. He stood up in almost all of the pressure matches, contributing with both bat and ball. He finished with 92 runs and 9 scalps.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan's dynamic captain Rashid Khan finished with 14 wickets at 12.78 apiece alongside an economy rate of 6.17. The youngster was also highly energetic on the field as his captaincy propelled Afghanistan to the semi-final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jasprit Bumrah became one of the main architects of Team India's title victory. The right-arm pacer took 15 wickets at a ridiculous 8.24 and helped India stage comebacks on numerous occasions.
(Credits: Twitter)
Arshdeep Singh shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah and finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 15. He also delivered a brilliant spell of 4-0-20-2 in the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi also took 17 wickets in the tournament, avergaing 9.41. The sensational figures of 4-0-9-5 came against Uganda.
(Credits: Twitter)