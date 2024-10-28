Sylvia Plath's Birth Anniversary: 7 Popular Love Quotes By The Poetess

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 28, 2024
Sylvia Plath was an American poet, novelist, and short story writer. She went down as one of the most remembered poets for the depth of her poems and the intense life that she lived
“I love you to the level of every day’s most quiet need, by sun and candle-light.” - Sylvia Plath
“I am terrified by this dark thing that sleeps in me; all day I feel its soft, feathery turnings, its malignity.” - Sylvia Plath
“I can never read all the books I want; I can never be all the people I want and live all the lives I want. I can never train myself in all the skills I want. And why do I want? I want to live and feel all the shades, tones, and variations of mental and physical experience possible in life. And I am horribly limited.” - Sylvia Plath
“I took a deep breath and listened to the old brag of my heart. I am, I am, I am.” - Sylvia Plath
“Perhaps when we find ourselves wanting everything, it is because we are dangerously close to wanting nothing.” - Sylvia Plath
“I desire the things that will destroy me in the end.” - Sylvia Plath
