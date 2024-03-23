Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Vicky Jain, Lin Laishram Arrive To Support Ankita Lokhande & Randeep Hooda At Screening

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 23, 2024
On Saturday, the makers of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Ankita Lokhande, who plays the role of Yamunabai Savarkar, was seen donning a saree.
Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain arrived in casuals to support his wifey at the film's screening.
Randeep Hooda, who is seen as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie arrived with his wife Lin Laishram.
Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande were seen posing with their partners- Lin Laishram and Vicky Jain respectively.
Ankita Lokhande's family were also seen at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's screening in Mumbai.
Rajesh Khera, who plays Mahatma Gandhi in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, arrived in a white shirt at the film's screening.
The film was theatrically released on 22 March 2024.
