Swastika Mukherjee: Facts you must know about the Bengali superstar

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023
A woman of substance, Indian actress Swastika Mukherjee who has mostly appeared in Bengali and Hindi TV and films, is a force to reckon with. Here's what you must know about her
Her father Santu Mukherjee was also a popular actor
She was nicknamed Bhebli when she was a child
She married Pramit Sen at the age of 18 but eventually divorced him within two years of their marriage
She is blessed with a daughter from the said marriage Anwesha
She began her acting debut in the TV serial 'Devdasi' on being advised by her dance teacher Tanushree Shankar
She marked her film debut in 'Hemanter Pakhi' opposite Parambrata Chatterjee
During the filming of Mastan, she began dating her co-star Jeet. They went on to appear in several films together, including 'Kranti', 'Sathihara', 'Priyotoma', 'Krishnakanter Will', 'Pitribhumi' and 'Partner'. She is also rumoured to have dated her 'Brake Fail' co-star Parambrata Chatterjee
She is an ardent dog lover. She has always adopted, not shopped and she propogates the same
