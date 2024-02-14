Swaminarayan Temple In Abu Dhabi Adopts 'Nagara' Style Similar To Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Everything About Its Captivating Features

By: Swarna Srikanth | February 14, 2024
As the world would shortly witness the inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, take a look at the stunning features of the Swaminarayan Mandir.
The external appearance of the temple embraces the elegant shades of pink which reflect the usage of sandstones from Rajasthan.
The pilgrim site has a divine figure when it comes to its height. It is 108 feet tall.
Similar to Ayodhya Rama Mandir, this religious construction in Abu Dhabi takes inspiration from the 'Nagara' style of architecture.
The impressive interiors of the magnificent temple are a display of Italian marbles, well-carved with icons from religious texts.
One of its significant features includes the two central domes (of Harmony and Peace, respectively) which are built considering pancha bhutas.
It also has several attractions such as 96 temple bells, water ponds, Benaras-like ghat, and more.
The entire premises runs over 27 acres of land and includes a parking area to accommodate cars and buses.