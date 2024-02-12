Swami Dayanand Saraswati: All You Need To Know About The Philosopher & Social Reformer Who Founded Arya Samaj

By: Rahul M | February 12, 2024
We observe the birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati on February 12 and remember the Indian philosopher and social reformer.
On this day, here are some must-know facts about Dayanand Saraswati who founded the Arya Samaj voicing out against certain discriminatory principles mentioned in Hindu texts.
The philosopher was born Moola Shankar in 1824 in the Tankara town of Gujarat. It was only later that he acquired the name by which we know him today.
He was born in a Brahmin family where he was introduced to Vedas and Sanskrit. By eight, he was endowed with the sacred thread too.
However, later in the years, he reflected on the varna system and its prevalence in the society.
He condemned the principles of the caste system, infanticide, and even idol worship which paved the way to the formation of Arya Samaj on April 7, 1875 in Mumbai.
The Indian government honoured him and his contributions with a postal stamp.
He is remembered by several people even today. Notably, President Droupadi Murmu is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat to participate in the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Dayanand Saraswati.
Several other leaders have paid tribute with wishes and messages on social media.