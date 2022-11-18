Sushmita Sen Birthday Special: Best performances of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2022
Sushmita Sen will celebrate her birthday on November 19. She is an actress, model and the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant. On her 47th birthday, let's take a look at some of the best roles of the versatile actor...
'Main Hoon Na' is a 2004 masala film starring Sushmita Sen opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Sen is still remembered for her portrayal of 'Miss Chandini'
Sushmita played a dutiful nurse named Naina Kapoor in 2005 released 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?'
Sushmita impressed the audience with her glamourous role as an aspiring model 'Rupali Walia' in 1999 released film 'Biwi No.1'
Sen played an independent career-oriented woman in the 2002 released film 'Filhaal...'
Released in 2005 Sushmita starred as a lead opposite Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor in the musical romantic drama film 'Bewafaa'
Sen starred opposite Sanjay Kapoor, Priya Gill, and Jackie Shroff in 1999 released romantic film 'Sirf Tum'
Released in 2002 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge' is an action thriller film starring Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Dia Mirza in lead roles
Sen's portrayal of a caring mother and a loving wife in the crime-thriller drama series 'Aarya' in 2020, landed her the Best Actress Award in the OTT space
