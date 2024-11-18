Surging Ahead, The Old Way: Mazda 3 Hatchback

By: G R Mukesh | November 18, 2024
The Mazda 3 retains the traditional aspects of driving while retaining contemporary accomodating elements.
This Mazda car is powered by e-SkyActiv-X is a 2.0-litre atmopheric unit, betting on better combustion tech.
Inside, the car comes with vibrant and sporty driving position dowsed in quality.
The car uses Mazda's very own Spark Controlled Compression Ignition combustion technology.
This engine system can produce a top performance of 183bhp. The 2.5-litre e-SkyActiv-G version produces 138bhp.
Some of the other cars in the segment are the Honda Civic Hatchback, and the Toyota Corolla Hatchback.
The Mazda 3 Hatchback is estimated to priced at around Rs 26 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!