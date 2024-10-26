Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri Give A Glimpse Into Their ‘Mehndi Shagna Di’

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 26, 2024
Surbhi Jyoti, who is all set to tie the knot with beau Sumit Suri in Jim Corbett, took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her Mehndi ceremony.
Both Surbhi and Sumit were seen twinning in Mehendi green outfits for their Mehndi ceremony.
The actress opted for a typical Punjabi look as she opted for a ‘paranda,’ a heavy maang tika and a heavy pair of earrings.
However, she opted for a minimal mehendi design both on her hands and her feet too. Along with the actress, Sumit too was seen flaunting his Mehndi in the pictures shared by the actress.
Known for her stint in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’ and more, Surbhi met would be husband Sumit Suri during the shoot of their song ‘Haan ji’ two years back.
However, the actress kept her relationship a secret and away from the media eyes.
Surbhi and Sumit officially announced their forthcoming wedding yesterday, on the 25th of October after sharing a few pictures from their upcoming celebrations.