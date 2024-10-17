Supermoon On October 17: Know The Cosmic Significance It Holds And More Unknown Facts

By: Rahul M | October 17, 2024
The supermoon that will be observed on October 17 will be the biggest supermoon of the year
This will be the third out of four supermoons to occur this year
Supermoon occurs when a moon is at or near the closest point in its orbit, causing the harvest moon to look dramatically more radiant and larger than usual
It is known as Hunter moon since it signaled the start of the hunting season and was thought to be a sign for hunters to start getting ready for the impending cold
The Moon will only be 351,519 kilometers from Earth on October 17, 2024, at 11:55 PM, when it will appear to be 14% bigger and 30% brighter than normal
You can witness the supermoon with nakes eyes and it is one of the most beautiful cosmic events to occur
In India, you might be able to watch the moon post 11:30pm in a clear sky
