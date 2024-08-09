Sunita Williams Stuck In Space: 5 Health Risks She Might Face Living In The Outer World

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 09, 2024
Sunita Williams's 9 days mission turned into a 52 day delayed stay in space. In a recent update, it is being said that she might have to stay stuck in space till February 2025
Their 10 day Boeing Starliner mission was extended due to Propulsion issues. Although NASA is looking for ways to bring her back safely, still faces various health hazards in outer space.
Due to microgravity space environment, Sunita Williams will face bone density loss. According to a few reports, she already has.
Due to lack of gravity, Williams might also face muscle atrophy. When muscles are not used to such loss of gravity, they tend to loose density
Williams is also at a risk of facing fluid shift. Fluids tend to shift towards the head in microgravity. This can affect her vision, and increase puffiness in her face
Astronauts are exposed to extremely high levels of radiation in space that can increase the risk of cancer and other issues
The confinement and loneliness in space can lead to psychological stress. Especially now, when she is stuck in space for over 52 days and still has no certainty of returning back to earth