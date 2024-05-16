Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: Here Are His Career Highlights And Achievements

By: Aakash Singh | May 16, 2024
Sunil Chhetri began his professional career with the esteemed football club Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri was part of Delhi in the 59th edition of the Santosh Trophy and scored a staggering 6 goals in the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunil Chhetri has is currently ranked 4th in all-time goal-scoring list. With 94 goals in 150 appearances, the 39-year-old is 4th behind Ronaldo, Ali Dei, and Messi.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunil Chhetri helped India clinch the Nehru Cup on a staggering 3 occasions in 2007, 2009, and 2012.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunil Chhetri also led India to multiple SAFF Championship wins in 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2023. The 2023 SAFF Championship saw India beat Kuwait in the final by virtue of penalties.
(Credits: Twitter)
Chhetri's presence helped India qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in 2011 by emerging victorious in 2008 AFC Challenge Cup. It was also the first time in 27 years that India had qualified for the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
Chhetri has been announced as the AIFF Player of the Year on a record seven occasions. It includes years 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018-19, and 2021-22.
(Credits: Twitter)
Chhetri won the Arjuna Award in 2011 and India's 4th highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2019. The Indian football team's skipper became the first from the sport to clinch the Khel Ratna award in 2021.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunil Chhetri announced that he will play his last match for India on June 6th in 2024. Chhetri posted an emotional message on his social media handle to announce his retirement.
(Credits: Twitter)